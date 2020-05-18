Support First Things by turning your adblocker off or by making a  donation. Thanks!
  1. An Apology

I regret my foolish and ill-considered remarks about masks and mask wearing on Twitter on Tuesday, May 12. Masks are clearly indicated in many situations. I used over-heated rhetoric and false analogies. It was wrong for me to impugn the intentions and motives of others, for which I apologize.

